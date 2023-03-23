The Project

Labrador 'Kicked Out' Of Doggy Daycare After Only 20 Minutes But He's Still A Good Boy In Our Eyes

It was the labrador's "best day" of his life, even if he did get kicked out of doggy daycare after 20 minutes.

Any labrador owner will know just how friendly and playful the breed can be.

So it comes as no surprise when TikTok user Selby explained her lovable fur baby was kicked out of doggy daycare for showing off to his friends.

Tater, Selby's labrador retriever, lasted only 20 minutes in doggy daycare because he saw a perfect opportunity to show off his fence-jumping skills.

"I thought it was a game for us. I thought it was like, 'Who can jump over the fence?' kind of thing," Selby said in the video, pretending to be Tater.

Selby explained that while Tater was just showing off to his new friends, the staff of the daycare, however, did not see the funny side.

Once staff retrieved Tater, they called Selby to come and pick him up, describing him as a "safety issue".

After a stressful 20 minutes at daycare, Tater was treated to a puppy ice cream in what Selby describes as the "best day" of his life.

Like this writer, thousands took to the comments to tell Tater just how much of a good boy he is.

"Was it clearly posted 'No jumping'????? I'm thinking not….." one user said.

"He's innocent Im calling the Paw Patrol on the daycare!!!!" said another.

A third joked: ***Phone rings*** mom, I got kicked out of school…. Why…. I was showing off to my friends".

