Labor’s Same Job, Same Pay Laws Set To Pass

In the last parliamentary day of the year deal, the agreement will also target industrial manslaughter, wage theft, and better support for first responders with PTSD, with the measures set to be put into effect in early 2024.

Other measures, such as gig economy reforms and casual conversion rights will have to wait until Parliament returns in February to continue debate.

The same job, same pay measure for labour hire workers targets arrangements used by BHP and Qantas, and will require employers to pay labour hire the equivalent of permanent employees working the same role.

In a statement, Senator Pocock said "Bringing forward changes that will better support first responders with PTSD will be life-changing and I thank the government for working with the crossbench to split the bill to get this done this year.”

“We can now move ahead with the remaining elements of the Bill, with the limited resources we have, in good faith.”