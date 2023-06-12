Labor's Housing Plan Handed Lifeline By The Greens After It Stalled In The Senate

The Housing Australia Future fund has been handed a lifeline after it stalled in the Senate, but while the Greens are offering some wiggle room, they say the government must meet them halfway.

It's crunch time for Labor's $10 billion dollar plan to address the housing crisis.

Labor's plan would invest that money and use the earnings to build 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.

It's got the go-ahead in the lower house but needs the Greens on its side in the Senate.

Until now, they said no deal, demanding $5 billion earmarked annually. But over the weekend, they shifted ground.

"Let's be clear; we halved our offer from $5 billion a year for public and affordable housing to $2.5 billion," Green's housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said.

The Greens also want an incentive for the states to freeze rent for two years.

The bill is scheduled to hit the Senate again this sitting fortnight.