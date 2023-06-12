The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Labor's Housing Plan Handed Lifeline By The Greens After It Stalled In The Senate

Labor's Housing Plan Handed Lifeline By The Greens After It Stalled In The Senate

Labor's Housing Australia Future Fund bill is being stalled in the Senate, but the Greens have softened their demands on the government to help pass it in the upper house.

The Housing Australia Future fund has been handed a lifeline after it stalled in the Senate, but while the Greens are offering some wiggle room, they say the government must meet them halfway.

It's crunch time for Labor's $10 billion dollar plan to address the housing crisis.

Labor's plan would invest that money and use the earnings to build 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.

It's got the go-ahead in the lower house but needs the Greens on its side in the Senate.

Until now, they said no deal, demanding $5 billion earmarked annually. But over the weekend, they shifted ground.

"Let's be clear; we halved our offer from $5 billion a year for public and affordable housing to $2.5 billion," Green's housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said.

The Greens also want an incentive for the states to freeze rent for two years.

The bill is scheduled to hit the Senate again this sitting fortnight.

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours
NEXT STORY

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

Advertisement

Related Articles

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

Hundreds of Australians have been recognised as the Governor General announced this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.
Former Hotel Manager Says You Should Avoid Certain Toiletries In Your Room

Former Hotel Manager Says You Should Avoid Certain Toiletries In Your Room

Brace yourselves because a former hotel manager has revealed why you should never use certain toiletries in your hotel room.
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Frustration With Ageist Compliment That She Hates

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Frustration With Ageist Compliment That She Hates

Friends star Jennifer Aniston vents about a commonly used “compliment” that drives her “bananas”.
Man Wakes Up In Airline Overhead Bin Returning From Ibiza

Man Wakes Up In Airline Overhead Bin Returning From Ibiza

A TikTok of a man getting out of an airline overhead bin on a flight back from Ibiza has gone viral.
Owner Of Famous Harry Potter House Fed Up With People Knocking On Their Door

Owner Of Famous Harry Potter House Fed Up With People Knocking On Their Door

But is it really that surprising?