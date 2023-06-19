Labor's Housing Australia Future Fund Delayed As Greens And Coalition Push For Rent Freeze

The bill would see investment returns to build 30,000 social and affordable homes each year for five years.

The Greens proposed to delay the bill until mid-October to "allow time for the national cabinet to progress reforms to strengthen renters' rights".

"It is up to Labor to now act on soaring rent rises because unlimited rent increases should be illegal… people can't take anymore," greens leader Adam Bandt told reporters in Canberra.

"We have bent over backwards, the response from Labor has been everything is impossible until they change their mind, and we saw them change their mind over the weekend."

Trade Minister Don Farrell fears that the delay of this bill may trigger a double-dissolution election.

"If the Senate defers bills to October, the government will regard this as the Senate failing to pass the bill, and I'm sure you understand the consequences of that," he said.

The last time a double-dissolution election occurred was in 2016 with the Turnbull government when they were unable to pass the Clean Energy Finance Corporation legislation and the toughening of union governance through the registered organisations' bill.

A double-dissolution election is where the Senate twice block a bill with an interval of three months in between. This is allowed by the Constitution.

However, Mr Bandt rejected the suggestion that the Greens were trying to trigger a double-dissolution election.

"We've been clear from the start that we have been willing to negotiate to pass this bill with a plan that limits how much rents keep going up by, but so I don't accept that [it's a trigger]," Bandt stated.