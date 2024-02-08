Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

Senator Ciccone and his 10-week-old son appeared during question time, and luckily for all involved, the question wasn’t “I think someone may need a nappy change.”

“Bringing your child to work should be encouraged by more workplaces wherever possible,” the Senator said.

“It’s essential that all workplaces create a family-friendly and respectful environment.”

The visit also helped mark the second anniversary of the Set the Standard report, which made 28 recommendations on how parliamentary workplaces could improve the culture, especially when it came to gender-based discrimination while on the job.

This has been a long time coming, with a 2015 report calling for an easier transition and family-friendly environment for new mothers in the parliament, which in turn led to new rules being passed in 2016 allowing female politicians to breastfeed their children in Parliament.

No politician can resist the chance to have a photo op with a cute baby, with Anthony Albanese proving why he is in the top job, posing with both the new dad and son for some likes on the ‘gram.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters notably set a precedent when she became the first federal politician to breastfeed her baby in the Senate chamber in 2017.