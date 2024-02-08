The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

In a history-making moment for the Australian parliament, Labor Senator Raff Ciccone has become the first male politician to have his newborn baby on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Ciccone and his 10-week-old son appeared during question time, and luckily for all involved, the question wasn’t “I think someone may need a nappy change.”

“Bringing your child to work should be encouraged by more workplaces wherever possible,” the Senator said.

“It’s essential that all workplaces create a family-friendly and respectful environment.” 

The visit also helped mark the second anniversary of the Set the Standard report, which made 28 recommendations on how parliamentary workplaces could improve the culture, especially when it came to gender-based discrimination while on the job.

This has been a long time coming, with a 2015 report calling for an easier transition and family-friendly environment for new mothers in the parliament, which in turn led to new rules being passed in 2016 allowing female politicians to breastfeed their children in Parliament.

No politician can resist the chance to have a photo op with a cute baby, with Anthony Albanese proving why he is in the top job, posing with both the new dad and son for some likes on the ‘gram.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters notably set a precedent when she became the first federal politician to breastfeed her baby in the Senate chamber in 2017. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Anthony Albanese (@albomp)

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter
NEXT STORY

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

An expert has revealed the five scientifically proven ways that can make us appear more attractive to other people.
Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has revealed one tiny detail that could give away an entire movie.
Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Following Netflix's lead, Disney+ will commence a password-sharing crackdown, starting in the U.S.
Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

Crocs is set to partner with The Powerpuff Girls for their latest collaboration, with a silver metallic classic clog featuring the iconic blue, green and pink stripes of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.
Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record

Man Who Spent 8 Years Building Eiffel Tower Out Of Matchsticks Denied World Record

Over the past eight years, Richard Plaud embarked on a journey to break a Guinness World Record by piecing together 706,900 matchsticks to construct a towering homage to the Eiffel Tower, only to have his attempt rejected.