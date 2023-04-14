The Project

Labor Minister's Egg Cooking TikTok Has Blown Minds and Potentially Kitchens

If there was ever a reason we needed to give TikTok the flick, it's because Senator Helen Polley is there.

Polley, a Tasmanian minister for the Labor Party, has caused quite the stir with one of her favourite 'cooking hacks' that has blown people's minds, and perhaps peoples' kitchens.

The politician released a TikTok video teaching people not how to suck eggs but how to cook them - and true to any TikTok video, it was a video no one asked for, but everyone received.

In the TikTok video, Polley is seen wrapping an egg in foil, submerging it in a container filled with water, and then zaps it for seven minutes in THE MICROWAVE.

Everyone knows that foil and microwaves have always been mortal enemies, and when forced together, they spark and light on fire, so this video has ruffled some feathers online.

Putting these enemies together for seven long minutes has been viewed as absolutely barmy.

The minister's credibility isn't helped by her dodgy filming techniques, where a great deal of the video is just a close-up of half of her face.

Video quality aside, it's the cooking hack that has thrown the internet into a fluster.

One person commented, 'Tackle the cost of living by blowing up your kitchen.'

Another comment stated, 'Labor party solution to cost of living crisis is to decrease odds of living.'

A rare few came to Polley's defence though, commenting, "There's no issue here if you reduce the power of the microwave and do it in bursts."

However, whether it's doable or not doable, the main concern is that there is so much room for error, and it shouldn't be suggested as a way of cooking an egg.

Sorry to say, Polley, your egg cooking skills are not only a bit dangerous but completely unwanted.

@senatorhelenpolley #EggHack ♬ original sound - Senator Helen Polley
