Labor Faces Increasing Calls For Tax Cuts To Be Scrapped

Critics are calling on the Labor government to remove the planned stage three tax cuts for Australia’s highest earners.

. The final stage of the tax cuts are slated to begin in 2024.

Labor initially opposed the tax cuts when it was in opposition going into the 2019 election, , but changed its view last year. Now, the labor government is facing calls to scrap the tax cuts for Australia’s wealthiest to help repair the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Treasury’s budget.

The Guardian reports a budget deficit of more than $240 billion would be avoided over a decade if the tax cuts were scrapped.

The independent Parliamentary Budget Office for the Greens used costings to show the tax relief would cost the $243 billion by 2032-2033.

The tax cuts would also disproportionately favour men, who would receive $160.0 billion of that amount, while women would receive $82.9 billion. The analysis fuels concern that this is further evidence the gender pay gap has stagnated, with men till typically paid higher than women.

This third and final stage of tax cuts is part of the then- treasuer Scott Morrison’s overhaul of the tax system. Lower- and middle-income earners were the first to receive tac cuts, including an offset that ended last financial year.

The thirs stage, targeting higher-income earners, would see the 37 per cent tac bracket removed, while those earning between $45,000 and $200,000 would have the 32.5 per cent rate cut to 30 per cent.

Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

