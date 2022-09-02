Labor Call For Calm Amid Ongoing Sydney Train Driver Industrial Action

Premier Dominic Perrottet has given the Rail, Tram and Bus Union until 5pm on Friday to abandon further action or he has threatened to tear up a proposed enterprise agreement and train upgrade.

Labor is calling for cooler heads to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's disruptive strikes and commuters again being the "meat in the sandwich".

Union members have been told to vote against the proposals by the state government on Friday, leaving the door open for more strike action.

Alex Claassens, the union's state secretary, said the state government "does not care about the people of NSW".

"We have no intention of stopping our protected industrial action and the premier shouldn't be surprised if more industrial action is called next week," he said.

"(The union was) blindsided by political brinkmanship by the NSW government."

Sydney commuters faced chaos on Wednesday after strike action led to train and bus services being axed or delayed.

Labor leader Chris Minns said Mr Perrottet's ultimatum could be inflaming the situation.

"My big fear is that the government's actions particularly over the last 24 hours are designed to induce more industrial action and more strikes," he said on Friday.

Mr Minns spoke with transport Mr Claassens earlier this week, saying he felt strikes weren't the way to go and calling for a pause on future actions.

"A pause on strikes would mean that it allows both sides to get around the negotiating table and it means that commuters aren't the meat in the sandwich," Mr Minns said.

Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope said on Thursday the union's decision could cost them requested changes to the new Korean-built intercity train fleet.

Union members received an enterprise agreement on Wednesday night and a deed for changes to the fleet on Thursday morning.

The union says the new trains are not safe to operate in NSW, but Mr Tudehope said that position could be used against them at the Fair Work Commission.

Mr Claassens on Thursday said the deal had been 'butchered" and would be sent back.

The agreement will be presented to members on Friday for a vote, but the union will not endorse its approval.

