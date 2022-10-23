The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Labor Boosts Access To Paid Parental Leave

Labor Boosts Access To Paid Parental Leave

Parents hoping to qualify for the Commonwealth's extended parental pay scheme will be able to be assessed on their combined income.

The Albanese government has released details about its "family-friendly" budget, which includes its plan to extend the paid parental leave scheme from 20 to 26 weeks.

Parents hoping to access Commonwealth paid parental leave have previously been assessed on their individual incomes.

Starting from July next year, parents will be assessed on a dual income basis, with $350,000 the combined cut off.

At the last election, the previous Coalition government also promised to change the income thresholds.

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said the income threshold changes would boost workforce participation of women who are the primary breadwinners.

"That's extremely good news," he told ABC News.

Under the Albanese government's new scheme, parents will be able to take their leave at the same time and the rules will be tweaked to make it easier for parents whose partners' don't meet residency requirements to access the scheme.

The changes are expected to benefit more than 180,000 families nationally.

The government will also invest $12.4 million into playgroups and toy libraries as part of its budget support for families.

Labor has also promised to boost Commonwealth childcare subsidies for most families.

"So central to a family friendly budget, is the biggest new investment, which is childcare, but also making sure that we get paid parental leave right so that families can better manage their work and family responsibilities," Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Sky News on Sunday.

Netball Australia Boss Responds To Accusations Of Virtue Signalling Following Loss Of $15 Million Sponsorship
NEXT STORY

Netball Australia Boss Responds To Accusations Of Virtue Signalling Following Loss Of $15 Million Sponsorship

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Netball Australia Boss Responds To Accusations Of Virtue Signalling Following Loss Of $15 Million Sponsorship

    Netball Australia Boss Responds To Accusations Of Virtue Signalling Following Loss Of $15 Million Sponsorship

    Netball Australia boss Kelly Ryan has responded to accusations of virtue signalling from the organisation following the loss of a $15 million sponsorship.
    Italian Producers Taking On Kraft In Parmesan Cheese Fight

    Italian Producers Taking On Kraft In Parmesan Cheese Fight

    Italian producers of parmigiano reggiano are fighting a bid by Kraft to use the name “parmesan” on the canisters of dried powdered cheese found on supermarket shelves in Australia.
    Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Records And Spotify

    Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Records And Spotify

    Taylor Swift dropped her new album Midnights at, wait for it, midnight and it broke Spotify almost immediately.
    ADHD Diagnosis On The Rise For Australian Women

    ADHD Diagnosis On The Rise For Australian Women

    An apparent increase in attention deficit hyperactivity disorders among women that Australian Psychological Society president Tamara Cavenett puts down to several factors.
    Formula One Mourns The Death Of Red Bull Founder Dietrich Mateschitz

    Formula One Mourns The Death Of Red Bull Founder Dietrich Mateschitz

    Formula One and the championship-leading Red Bull team are mourning the death of the energy drink company's Austrian co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday at the age of 78.