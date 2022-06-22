The Project

La Nina Has Finally Ended, But Unfortunately, It Is Not The End Of Bad Weather

La Nina is finally done and dusted, but meteorologists warn of a rarely-seen climate phenomenon that could cause more weather disruptions.

La Niña is an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that is the colder counterpart of El Niño, which, coupled with climate change, has been a huge factor behind much of Australia’s weather woes over the last two years. 

During La Nina, cool waters from the depths of the Pacific Ocean haul up to the surface in the central and eastern equatorial region.

Stronger winds from east to west push warmer seas closer to Australia. 

That aids in the creation of more clouds, moisture and windier conditions for the continent.

Now, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned the troublesome Nina is not the only problem we face. 

Firstly, meteorologists warn that there are strong indications that La Nina will return in a few months to bring more drenching weather conditions.

If La Nina does bubble up again in the spring, it will be the third year in a row it’s made an appearance. That is very rare.

Dr Watkins of BOM told News.com.au ; “The Bureau’s long-range outlook remains wetter-than-average, consistent with model outlooks from other global forecast centres.”

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

