La Niña Confirmed For A Third-Straight Time Making For A Wet Summer Ahead

Summer holiday plans may have to be put on hold for a second year with more above-average rainfall predicted over the coming months.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has confirmed a third La Niña event will hit Australia’s east coast this summer.

In its fortnightly Climate Driver Update, key atmospheric pressure and oceanic indicators show an established La Niña, BOM said.

“Models indicate this La Niña event may peak during the spring and return to neutral conditions early in 2023”, BOM said.

“ La Niña events increase the chances of above-average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during spring and summer.”

BOM said there would be above-average rain for the eastern parts of Australia over the coming months.

