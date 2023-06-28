The Project

Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Robbie Williams’ AFL Grand Final show was one for the ages, and now, the AFL is looking to top it.

The AFL has formally approached superstar Kylie Minogue for this year’s AFL Grand Final entertainment.

The music icon initially gave a “thanks, but no thanks”, but new reports indicate the Minogue camp is warming up to the idea.

Robbie Williams last year set the bar for grand final entertainment, and now the AFL want to capitalise on the success.

Minogue is currently experiencing a resurgence in recent weeks following the release of her hit ‘Padam’ and is set to release a new album on September 22, a week before the grand final.

