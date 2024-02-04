The Project

Kylie Minogue Scores Her Second Ever Grammy For 'Padam Padam'

"Music's biggest night" the Grammy Awards are underway in Los Angeles and the excitement started early with Kylie Minogue winning her second ever Grammy.

Minogue won best pop dance recording for Padam Padam - her first Grammy win in 18 years.

Billie Eilish and Finneas arrived early to collect their trophy for best song written for visual media, awarded to the brother-sister duo for their "Barbie" ballad What Was I Made For.

"This is shocking to me," Eilish said. "I was expecting to turn right back around and leave."

"I want to thank our parents, our dad, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table," Finneas said.

The Beatles also won best music video for the animated clip for I'm Only Sleeping.

Women outpace men in the major Grammy categories, so expect to see a spotlight on its female nominees as the night continues.

SZA is the lead contender with nine nominations, followed closely by Victoria Monét and Bridgers with seven. Bridgers' band boygenius has six, as does Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff.

