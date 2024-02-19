The Project

Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

Kylie Minogue has revealed Gogglebox is her "favourite comfort TV show", shouting out both the Australian and British iterations during an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast.

Minogue divulged that she was a fan of the popular reality show In an interview with Hilton for her podcast, I am Paris, earlier this month. 

"I really like Gogglebox, which is a British show," Minogue said, before explaining the concept of the show to the reality star. 

"There's a British one and an Australian one, and it's basically cameras in various people's living rooms," she said. 

"They are watching TV, so they are reacting to watching TV, which you think 'who's gonna watch that?,' I watch it and millions of people watch."

"I think it's a good one because you can catch up on TV through the week as well," she said. 

Hilton gushed over the Aussie pop icon during the podcast, quizzing her on her fondness for Madonna and her infamous Did It Again music video. 

Gogglebox Australia is set to return for its 10th year on Wednesday, February 21.

