Kylie Minogue Posts Adorable Throwback Photos In Celebration Of 56th Birthday

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has celebrated her 56th birthday by sharing some adorable throwback photos.

Posting the cute childhood pics to social media, the star thanked her parents Carol and Ronald, as well as her younger siblings Dannii and Brendan.

The star also thanks her fans for “the beautiful messages from around the world,” adding a very enthusiastic “I LOOOOOOVE YOUUUU!!!”

Several famous friends wished the pop star a happy birthday in the comments of her Instagram post, with supermodel Heidi Klum, heiress Paris Hilton and actor Dan Levy all leaving Kylie well wishes. 

Kylie has had a stellar year, named as one of TIME magazine’s most influential people, celebrated her own Barbie doll for International Women’s Day and honoured with the Global icon award at the BRITs. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Israel Denies Second Strike On Tent Camp Near Rafah

Israel's military has denied striking a tent camp west of the city of Rafah after Gaza health authorities said Israeli tank shelling had killed at least 21 people there, in what Israel has designated an evacuation zone.
The final day of arguments in Donald Trump’s hush money trial had all the trappings of a Hollywood movie: angry supporters, furious protestors, the judge clashing with the defence, and even a cameo from Robert De Niro.
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has caused a stir online after footage emerged of her performance as Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King concert over the weekend.
A Melbourne cafe has been slammed online for charging a customer $1 to heat up their muffin.