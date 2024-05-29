Kylie Minogue Posts Adorable Throwback Photos In Celebration Of 56th Birthday

Posting the cute childhood pics to social media, the star thanked her parents Carol and Ronald, as well as her younger siblings Dannii and Brendan.

The star also thanks her fans for “the beautiful messages from around the world,” adding a very enthusiastic “I LOOOOOOVE YOUUUU!!!”

Several famous friends wished the pop star a happy birthday in the comments of her Instagram post, with supermodel Heidi Klum, heiress Paris Hilton and actor Dan Levy all leaving Kylie well wishes.

Kylie has had a stellar year, named as one of TIME magazine’s most influential people, celebrated her own Barbie doll for International Women’s Day and honoured with the Global icon award at the BRITs.