Kylie Minogue Is Writing An Autobiography After Signing A Netflix Deal

Kylie Minogue is writing her autobiography after reaching the "pinnacle" of her career.

The Australian pop singer has reportedly decided it's the right time to put pen to paper with the help of a ghostwriter after finishing her Las Vegas residency and scooping a lifetime achievement award at the Brits earlier this year.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.

"She'll reveal some new anecdotes and stories and dig out some snaps from her archive.

"She will cover her music, TV and film roles, and of course her love life. The finished product is sure to incite a bidding war among publishers."

The 56-year-old star - who is currently single - also recently signed a deal with Netflix for a fly-on-the wall documentary.

Minogue recently reflected on the past year following the popularity of her album Tension, which led to a Grammy win.

"It's been a wild ride, the past 12 months, I'm so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way," she told Britain's HELLO! magazine.

"I'm working my socks off but it's really rewarding. I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it's been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow."

Aside from her music, the singer has also enjoyed success with Kylie Minogue Wines and she is "touched" that so many people have praised her products.

"The brand was developed with a lot of heart, and we always wanted to surprise, delight and over deliver on quality.

"It's been a great journey of discovery and I'm touched that so many people have enjoyed what we have discovered."

With AAP.

