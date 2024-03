Kylie Minogue Honoured With Barbie Doll For International Women’s Day

Other famous faces recognised for the celebration include award-winning actresses Viola David (United States) and Helen Mirren (United Kingdom), as well as country music star Shania Twain (Canada) and director Lila Avilés (Mexico).

Comedian Enissa Amani (Germany), model Nicole Fujita (Japan) and content creator Maira Gomez (Brazil) were also honoured with their own role model Barbie dolls.

International Women’s Day falls on March 8, just one day before Barbie’s very own 65th birthday on March 9.

The dolls will not be available for purchase.