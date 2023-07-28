Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

Tickets will be available on August 9, with her announcement coming on Thursday at a press preview and reception at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

"I've performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 — at that time, we said, 'Oh, this feels like a Vegas show.' Then, when I did Aphrodite, which was a tour with so many waterworks in like precision fountains," Minogue explained.

"My team at the time kept saying, 'Why isn't this in Vegas? We've got to do it at some point."

She added, "I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I'm younger like, I don't want to do it when I'm at the sunset of my career. So, I think I've got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I've earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there."

The "All the Lovers" star also teased what her fans could be expecting from her residency, saying it would be a mix of "intimate moments" and "flashy stuff," though more details are yet to be released.

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I've got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That's the base, and then we'll see what surprises we can come up with," she said.