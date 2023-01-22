The Project

Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s Name, Nearly A Year After Announcing She Had Changed It

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her baby boy, 11 months after he was born.

Jenner announced ‘Aire’ is her son’s name on Instagram, as well as sharing the first photos of his face.

Jenner and her on-again-off-again partner Travis Scott, originally announced their son’s name as ‘Wlf Webster’, but revealed just weeks later they had changed it.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” she wrote last year on social media.

“WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.

“JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

Jenner also revealed on The Late Late Show to James Corden in September that Aire was still legally ‘Wolf’, and all his documentation had not been legally changed.

Jenner and Scott also have a daughter, four-year-old Stormi.

