Kylie Jenner Criticised For Wearing Faux Lion Head Representing Her Star Sign To Fashion Show

Jenner, being a Leo, wore the faux lion head to the Schiaparelli SS23 fashion show to represent her star sign, but many people critiqued the choice.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, attended the Schiaparelli SS23 runway show over the weekend.

The event in Paris was inspired by Dantes Inferno, with superstar guests like Doja Cat appearing as ‘the ninth circle of hell’.

Jenner opted to represent the theme by presenting as one of the animals present in the 14th poem.

A symbol for ‘pride’, and also her astrological star sign of Leo, a lion.

She wore a black dress accessorised with a gigantic, faux lion’s head. "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you, @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli, for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful, beautiful."

However, despite the lion not being real, people were quick to criticise her for the choice to use an animal's likeness for fashion.

One person commented, "So sad to see celebrities in such a platform normalize animal cruelty."

While another said: "Glorifying animal hunting is not the one."

And a third added: "Might not be real but still doesn’t sit right if you are an animal lover."

However, animal charity PETA actually applauded the star’s look.

PETA president Ingrid Newkirk told TMZ “Kylie's look celebrates lions' beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism."

