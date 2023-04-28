The Project

Kyle Sandilands Set To Marry His Partner in a $1m Wedding, And PM Albo Is Invited

We may not have Australian royalty, but we absolutely know how to get excited about a celebrity’s wedding.

Australia’s richest shock-jock Kyle Sandilands is due to wed his partner and mother of his child Tegan Kynaston this Saturday.

The wedding is, as predicted, set to bring out all the bells and whistles. The event will cost over $1 million - reminding Australia to acknowledge his exorbitant wealth again.

Not only are all the trimmings impressive, but so is the entertainment. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will emerge as his alias “DJ Albo” to spin some sweet beats for the guests.

“DJ Albo” had to do this as he promised Sandilands on air that he would DJ the wedding ages ago, and he is determined to follow through on this promise.

Who said old dudes didn’t know how to pinkie swear?

Don’t worry, DJ Albo isn’t on the decks long. Many other acts are set to perform, including Guy Sebastian, who must be getting paid a small fortune.

The guest list is as star-studded as an Australian wedding could be, including fellow media scoundrel Karl Stefanovic, Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim, and ex-convict Simon Main.

Sounds like it might not be very wholesome, but it will be exciting. Sandilands and Kynaston will bring along a slice of innocence to the event in the shape of their baby boy Otto.

Sandilands said Otto would be there in a “ridiculous little suit squirming like a piece of meat”. A bit gross but still cute.

Guests were informed that gifts are not essential, but a registry is set up at David Jones if they insist.

It would be hard to buy a gift for a couple that already have everything, including a piece of meat in a suit.

