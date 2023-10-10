The Project

Kurt Cobain's Last Guitar To Be Auctioned For An Expected For AUD$2 Million

A guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana's last performance is estimated to fetch between millions of dollars at auction.

Julien's Auctions has announced a line-up of rock 'n' roll items to mark its 20-year anniversary, including Eric Clapton's guitar The Fool and Cobain's SkyStang I.

The Cobain guitar is expected to fetch between one and two million US dollars ($A1,500,000 to $A3,120,000)

Cobain's blue Fender Mustang electric guitar was used during Nirvana's 1993 to 1994 tour dates, up to the band's final performance with Cobain at Terminal Einz in Munich in March 1994, which took place just over a month before the singer's death.

A Fender Stratocaster, also played by Cobain, is expected to be auctioned for between 500,000 to 700,000 US dollars ($A779,000 to $A1.1 million).

The cream electric guitar was smashed at the end of Nirvana's performance in Buenos Aires in 1992 and the body includes the band members' signatures and a poem by Dave Grohl written within a heart-shaped bubble.

The poem reads: "Hello. My name is Dave. I like rave. It'll drive me to my grave. But I'm not dumb. I play drums with two green thumbs and a sour plumb that makes the roof of my mouth numb - David."

Other Cobain items on offer include his signature distressed and patched Levi's button-fly blue jeans with rips, a button-front argyle cardigan as well as his cassette tapes with handwritten notes, a pack of cigarettes, an In Utero promotion poster and more.

Headlining the auction stage for the collection Played, Worn And Torn: Rock N Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia is Clapton's 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar, The Fool, which is also estimated to fetch between one million and two million dollars.

Other sale highlights include a restored 1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V owned by Elvis Presley and an original 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray owned and driven by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

Before the auction, an exhibition tour will travel to London, taking place from October 17 to October 22 at Hard Rock Cafe, Piccadilly Circus.

