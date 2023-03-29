KSI And Logan Paul’s Controversial Energy Drink Prime Has Been Banned In Some Australian Schools Over Health Concerns

Schools across the country have started to issue warnings to parents and have banned Prime Energy in schools.

Miami State School on the Gold Coast issued a warning to parents on the school's Facebook page stating, “This is a new elite athlete drink that is in high demand.”

“It clearly states on the packaging that these drinks are ‘not suitable for children under 15 years of age’,” Principal Jemille Malouf said in the post.

Ben Langridge, a parent at Miami State School, spoke to the ABC and said he was baffled when he read the packaging after he let his son buy the drink.

“So many kids go to the service station or the IGA, Woolworths, Coles, and they’re just buying these energy drinks over the counter.

“That’s the biggest problem as a parent. There’s no one policing that.”

Prime energy drinks contain almost double the legal limit of caffeine per 100ml, but due to a legal loophole, the beverage is able to be sold in Australia.

“If a product is called a ‘dietary supplement’, it is not bound by these caffeine limits,” Dr Gina Trapp told the Sydney Morning Herald.

A caffeine-free version, Prime Hydration, has been selling out in Woolworths supermarkets. However, it too states that it is not suitable for children under the age of 15, or pregnant or breastfeeding women.

“The marketing of energy drinks (and Prime energy) is highly attractive to young people,” Trapp said.

“Energy drink advertisements promise consumers improved energy, performance and concentration, thus young consumers may falsely believe that more is better and consumer multiple servings - putting them at even greater health risk.”

“I would not recommend children drink Prime energy drinks or other energy drinks for children at any age,” Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy told LadBible.

“Children don’t need energy drinks anyway - they have plenty of energy! If your child is lacking in energy, take them to see their GP, do not give them an energy drink.”

Image: Getty & Instagram @drinkprime