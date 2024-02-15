Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old actress told the outlet that she wanted to “send a message” and “flip the gender script” with the shoot.

The shoot features a mullet-donning Stewart wearing a black leather vest with her hand in a jockstrap.

Referencing her former co-stars, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, she said, “If I got through the entire ‘Twilight’ series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols.”

“Now, I want to do the gayest f**king thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

“If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a f**king happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their f**king pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

The Charlie’s Angels actor also reflected on how she has always felt “very fluid” growing up, referencing a time when she was bullied in high school for not shaving her legs.

“I was like, ‘Cool. I’m going to do everything I can to try and f**king figure out how to look like a girl and get these guys to like me,’” she said.

She also explained that she had “never felt like I have performed femininity in order to reap its benefits in a way that felt like a lie.

“I’m very fluid, and I’ve never felt like, ‘Oh, wow, I was doing this lie for a long time in order to get jobs.

“That would be wrong. I have had a good time playing with all of the tonal qualities. But there’s so much room for success when you choose the girlie one. There’s no room for this other one.”