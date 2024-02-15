The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart wanted to do “the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life” for her Rolling Stone cover shoot.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old actress told the outlet that she wanted to “send a message” and “flip the gender script” with the shoot.

The shoot features a mullet-donning Stewart wearing a black leather vest with her hand in a jockstrap.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

Referencing her former co-stars, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, she said, “If I got through the entire ‘Twilight’ series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols.”

“Now, I want to do the gayest f**king thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

“If I could grow a little moustache, if I could grow a f**king happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their f**king pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’”

The Charlie’s Angels actor also reflected on how she has always felt “very fluid” growing up, referencing a time when she was bullied in high school for not shaving her legs.

“I was like, ‘Cool. I’m going to do everything I can to try and f**king figure out how to look like a girl and get these guys to like me,’” she said.

She also explained that she had “never felt like I have performed femininity in order to reap its benefits in a way that felt like a lie.

“I’m very fluid, and I’ve never felt like, ‘Oh, wow, I was doing this lie for a long time in order to get jobs.

“That would be wrong. I have had a good time playing with all of the tonal qualities. But there’s so much room for success when you choose the girlie one. There’s no room for this other one.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video
NEXT STORY

Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

    Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘How Babies Are Made In Australia’ In Cheeky Valentine’s Video

    Chris Hemsworth has shared a cheeky Valentine’s Day message with his fans on Instagram, posting a creative video of frolicking underwater with his wife Elsa Pataky.
    P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

    P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

    P!nk was reportedly turned away from Manly Skiff Club on Monday evening because she didn’t have any I.D., not even a fake one.
    Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

    Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

    Rod Stewart has described Ed Sheeran as "old ginger bollocks" in a new interview, claiming he doesn't know any of the popstars songs.
    Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

    Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

    Employers won't face criminal penalties if they contact employees outside of work hours under the proposed 'right to disconnect' laws.
    Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

    Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

    Dublin is searching for a man named ‘Paul’ who may have unsavoury secrets he needs to share with his wife after a mysterious poster appeared on a main street.