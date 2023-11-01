The Project

Krispy Kreme Releases Vegan Version Of Its Doughnuts In Australia For The First Time

After years of begging from plant-based doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme has released vegan-friendly doughnuts.

To mark World Vegan Day, the doughnut connoisseurs will release two plant-based flavours: Fudge Brownie Bliss and Apple Custard Crumble.

The Fudge Brownie Bliss, unfortunately, will only be available until December 4. It is filled with brownie batter, dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkled with chocolate biscuit crumbs.

Thankfully, the Apple Custard Crumble will be a permanent menu item and is perfect “for those who crave a taste of nostalgia and comfort.'' This doughnut will be filled with creamy apple custard, dipped in spiced icing, and dunked in a vanilla biscuit crumb.

Krispy Kreme ANZ Head of Marketing, Aimee Cutajar, said, ““Krispy Kreme has always been about creating moments of joy through our delicious doughnuts.

“We’re thrilled to bring our vegan-friendly doughnuts to Australia for all to enjoy this World Vegan Day.

“Fudge Brownie Bliss and Apple Custard Crumble are also a testament to our commitment to delivering incredible flavours to our customers, and I’m confident they will captivate the taste buds of vegans and non-vegans alike.”

Not only will the vegan doughnuts be available at Krispy Kreme stores, but will also be sold at 7-Eleven stores.

“A growing number of our customers have a vegan or plant-based diet, so we are thrilled to be stocking the new Krispy Kreme vegan-friendly range,” 7-Eleven Australia marketing area lead, Adam Jacka, said.

Image: Krispy Kreme

