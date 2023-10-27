Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

Leaked audio revealed former President Trump might have disclosed classified information to Australian cardboard billionaire Anthony Pratt

Also in the U.S., a judge has slammed a welding company that tried to use coins to pay a subcontractor.

The Colorado company tried to pay $37,000 in loose change, meaning the payment ended up weighing 2.7 metric tonnes,

The judge has now ordered the company to pay the original sum plus an extra $12,000.

In Russia, the Kremlin has denied using Vladimir Putin's body doubles amid rumours the President has suffered a heart attack.

And finally, in Thailand, a man accidentally drove 100 miles without his wife after they stopped to use the toilet. He assumed she was sleeping on the back seat, but seemingly didn’t check.

But there is a happy ending to this story. He did go back and pick up his wife, who forgave him, and then they hit the road again.