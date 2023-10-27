The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.

Leaked audio revealed former President Trump might have disclosed classified information to Australian cardboard billionaire Anthony Pratt

Also in the U.S., a judge has slammed a welding company that tried to use coins to pay a subcontractor.

The Colorado company tried to pay $37,000 in loose change, meaning the payment ended up weighing 2.7 metric tonnes,

The judge has now ordered the company to pay the original sum plus an extra $12,000.

In Russia, the Kremlin has denied using Vladimir Putin's body doubles amid rumours the President has suffered a heart attack.

And finally, in Thailand, a man accidentally drove 100 miles without his wife after they stopped to use the toilet. He assumed she was sleeping on the back seat, but seemingly didn’t check.

But there is a happy ending to this story. He did go back and pick up his wife, who forgave him, and then they hit the road again.

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
NEXT STORY

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.
    Lottery Winner Keeps $35 Million Jackpot A Secret From Everyone (Including His Family)

    Lottery Winner Keeps $35 Million Jackpot A Secret From Everyone (Including His Family)

    A US man has won $ 35 million, and he’s celebrated by…. doing nothing at all.