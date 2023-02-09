The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

The reality star is facing huge backlash, with many calling the new product misogynistic and a total ‘grift’.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has launched a new brand, ‘Lemme’, which focuses on vitamin supplements designed to help keep the vagina healthy.

The vitamin combines real pineapple, Vitamin C and the power of clinically studied ‘SNZ 1969 probiotics’ to improve vagina pH levels that support freshness and taste.

Despite its intentions, the new well-being product is still leaving a bad taste in people’s mouths.

Medical professionals have suggested the supplement is unnecessary, with one gynaecologist even calling the Poosh founder’s new wellness product “a grift.”

Instagram users rushed to the comment section to express their concerns over the product. “I need a gynaecologist to tell me this is okay to take,” one wrote.

Another added, “This is ridiculous. It’s not supposed to smell or taste sweet. If it does, something is wrong. Don’t buy into this nonsense!”

A third stated, “Omg, this is absolutely unethical and unnecessary.”

Still, no word on whether there’s a pill to make a penis taste better; that may be a problem science may never be able to solve.

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development
NEXT STORY

Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

    Disney Announces That ‘Toy Story 5’ And ‘Frozen 3’ Are In Development

    Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a slew of popular animated movie sequels.
    Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

    Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

    School is tough; you have to carry so many books, pay attention all day long and be on constant alert to make sure bullies aren't trying to give you a wedgie.
    Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

    Marty The Spill Detecting Robot Escapes Supermarket In The U.S. To Go On An Adventure

    Be free, Marty, be free.
    New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

    New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

    Well, according to a recent poll, Mcdonald's is right up there on the list of places you absolutely should not take someone on a first date.
    Church Of England Considers Gender-Neutral Terms For God, Instead Of 'He'

    Church Of England Considers Gender-Neutral Terms For God, Instead Of 'He'

    When Helen Reddy won her Grammy for 'I Am Woman' in 1973, the singer caused a stir when she thanked God, saying, "I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible".