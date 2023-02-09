Kourtney Kardashian Has Released A Vitamin That Makes Your Downstairs Area Taste Better, So That's Something

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has launched a new brand, ‘Lemme’, which focuses on vitamin supplements designed to help keep the vagina healthy.

The vitamin combines real pineapple, Vitamin C and the power of clinically studied ‘SNZ 1969 probiotics’ to improve vagina pH levels that support freshness and taste.

Despite its intentions, the new well-being product is still leaving a bad taste in people’s mouths.

Medical professionals have suggested the supplement is unnecessary, with one gynaecologist even calling the Poosh founder’s new wellness product “a grift.”

Instagram users rushed to the comment section to express their concerns over the product. “I need a gynaecologist to tell me this is okay to take,” one wrote.

Another added, “This is ridiculous. It’s not supposed to smell or taste sweet. If it does, something is wrong. Don’t buy into this nonsense!”

A third stated, “Omg, this is absolutely unethical and unnecessary.”

Still, no word on whether there’s a pill to make a penis taste better; that may be a problem science may never be able to solve.