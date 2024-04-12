The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Kourtney Kardashian Downed A Glass Of Her Own Breast Milk To Cure Sickness

Kourtney Kardashian Downed A Glass Of Her Own Breast Milk To Cure Sickness

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her go-to natural health remedy for when she's feeling under the weather; drinking an entire glass of her own breast milk.

The reality star has been breastfeeding her baby son Rocky Thirteen Barker, and has decided to test it out for herself. Personally, I would have added some Milo, but Kourtney drank it straight.

The reality star shared this news by posting a selfie lying in bed, with the caption 'This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. Goodnight.'

She's spoken about maximising her milk support by taking amaranth, barley, congees, millet, oats and rice, as well as bone broth, bone broth stews and kichari.

Once again - no offense to millet and barley - but I'd chuck a couple of spoonfuls of Milo in there too.

It shouldn't come as too much of a shock to fans as she's openly ingested her own placenta. After Rocky's birth, she shared photos of her placenta supplement capsules via Instagram Stories and shared the health benefits of consuming it.

Kourtney isn't the only celebrity drinking breast milk though. In October, UK reality star Ferne McCann surprised viewers of the show 'Steph's Packed Lunch' by saying she tried her own breast milk and referred to it as 'Liquid gold'.

She was even told by nurses to use it as a first aid remedy, which she has - to heal her kids' weeping eyes and blisters.

The Hills star, Brody Jenner admitted last year that he uses it in his morning coffee when he ran out of almond milk.

So not only is it medicinal, it's very handy to have in a cost of living crisis.

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On
NEXT STORY

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

We have seen Ghostbusters come back, we've witnessed Dune go around again, and now, 25 years after its first release, the film that made moviegoers as scared as they were queasy, The Blair Witch Project, is getting a remake.
NYC Mum Fined For Her Young Son’s Emergency Wee In The Park

NYC Mum Fined For Her Young Son’s Emergency Wee In The Park

A NYC mum has been fined $50 after letting her four-year-old son take an emergency wee outside.
Aldi Has Been Crowned Australia's Supermarket Of The Year

Aldi Has Been Crowned Australia's Supermarket Of The Year

Market research group Roy Morgan has named Aldi as the top supermarket for 2023 in their annual Customer Satisfaction Awards, making it the fourth consecutive year Aldi has taken the crown.
New Photo Of Molly The Magpie Released By Carers

New Photo Of Molly The Magpie Released By Carers

A new photo of Molly the magpie has been shared, as her legion of online supporters eagerly await the bird's return to it's adoptive Gold Coast family.
Taylor Swift’s Music Returns To TikTok Following Dispute

Taylor Swift’s Music Returns To TikTok Following Dispute

Taylor Swift's music has surprisingly reappeared on TikTok after 10 long weeks following a licensing dispute between the social media app and Universal Music.