Kourtney Kardashian Downed A Glass Of Her Own Breast Milk To Cure Sickness

The reality star has been breastfeeding her baby son Rocky Thirteen Barker, and has decided to test it out for herself. Personally, I would have added some Milo, but Kourtney drank it straight.

The reality star shared this news by posting a selfie lying in bed, with the caption 'This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. Goodnight.'

She's spoken about maximising her milk support by taking amaranth, barley, congees, millet, oats and rice, as well as bone broth, bone broth stews and kichari.

Once again - no offense to millet and barley - but I'd chuck a couple of spoonfuls of Milo in there too.

It shouldn't come as too much of a shock to fans as she's openly ingested her own placenta. After Rocky's birth, she shared photos of her placenta supplement capsules via Instagram Stories and shared the health benefits of consuming it.

Kourtney isn't the only celebrity drinking breast milk though. In October, UK reality star Ferne McCann surprised viewers of the show 'Steph's Packed Lunch' by saying she tried her own breast milk and referred to it as 'Liquid gold'.

She was even told by nurses to use it as a first aid remedy, which she has - to heal her kids' weeping eyes and blisters.

The Hills star, Brody Jenner admitted last year that he uses it in his morning coffee when he ran out of almond milk.

So not only is it medicinal, it's very handy to have in a cost of living crisis.