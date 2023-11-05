Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Welcome First Child Together

According to People and TMZ, Kardashian gave birth to a baby boy in the last few days.

Frontman of the Blink-182, revealed on the ‘One Life One Chance’ podcast the couple were expecting a “Halloween baby” and referred to his son as “Rocky”.

The pair also revealed they were expecting a boy at a sex reveal party in June.

Kardashian announced the news to the world by holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert in June saying ‘Travis I’m Pregnant’.

In September, Kardashian paid tribute to hospital staff after she was ushed to hospital in September.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mum, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she said on Instagram.

Image: Getty/Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian