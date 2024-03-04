The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Kookaburra Spotted Living In The Wild In Suffolk, England

Kookaburra Spotted Living In The Wild In Suffolk, England

A Kookaburra has made itself quite at home in the English countryside, taking up residence in Suffolk.

The Australian native is presumed to be an escapee, and has been spotted by locals sporadically since 2015. 

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust spokesman Jack Cripps told NationalWorld the bird was faring well in the cooler UK climate. 

"The bird has been seen alive and well over the past 9 years. Kookaburra can live for over 20 years, and as it seems to have made itself at home in Suffolk - which is one of the UK's warmest and driest counties - it could be around for many more years to come," Cripps said. 

Local wildlife enthusiasts have been delighted by sightings of the laughing bird, with footage of the Kookaburra causing quite a stir on social media.

Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana
NEXT STORY

Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

Advertisement

Related Articles

Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

One vegan traveller was left disappointed after their onboard breakfast consisted of just one banana.
Donald Trump Confuses Joe Biden and Barack Obama Again

Donald Trump Confuses Joe Biden and Barack Obama Again

Donald Trump has confused Barack Obama for Joe Biden during a rally in Virginia, prompting queries about whether the Republican presidential candidate is fit to run for the 2024 election.
Supermarket Shelves Wiped Of Soft Drinks Amid Shortage Of Carbon Dioxide

Supermarket Shelves Wiped Of Soft Drinks Amid Shortage Of Carbon Dioxide

A carbon dioxide (co2) shortage has resulted in supermarket shelves stripped bare of fizzy drinks.
Lufthansa Looks To Charge Passengers Extra For Meals With Dietary Requirements

Lufthansa Looks To Charge Passengers Extra For Meals With Dietary Requirements

German airline Lufthansa is looking to charge passengers extra for meals with dietary restrictions.
Malaysia Could Renew The Search For Missing Flight MH370

Malaysia Could Renew The Search For Missing Flight MH370

Malaysia is calling for a renewed search for missing plane MH370, nearly six years after the last search efforts were called off.