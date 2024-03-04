Kookaburra Spotted Living In The Wild In Suffolk, England

The Australian native is presumed to be an escapee, and has been spotted by locals sporadically since 2015.

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust spokesman Jack Cripps told NationalWorld the bird was faring well in the cooler UK climate.

"The bird has been seen alive and well over the past 9 years. Kookaburra can live for over 20 years, and as it seems to have made itself at home in Suffolk - which is one of the UK's warmest and driest counties - it could be around for many more years to come," Cripps said.

Local wildlife enthusiasts have been delighted by sightings of the laughing bird, with footage of the Kookaburra causing quite a stir on social media.