Koala Videoed Wandering Into An Adelaide Service Station and Climbing Up Workers' Legs

Service station workers in Adelaide Hills were left stunned after a friendly koala visited the store and climbed up staff members' legs.

An Adelaide Hill Ampol had a day to remember when a koala strolled into the store.

CCTV captured the moment the friendly marsupial walked through the stores sliding doors, startling customers and staff.

Wanting to keep the female koala away from the busy road, the staff kept her inside the store for around 40 minutes before the rescuers arrived.

"We kept serving customers, but just with a koala between our legs," a worker told Yahoo News Australia.

"We had it behind the counter and had a water bottle out," he said.

"She jumped on our legs occasionally, she must have thought we were trees. We just made sure she didn't tear things up."

Koala Rescue Inc confirmed the koala was found to be healthy and was released in a forest nearby.

