Knife Attack At Sydney Church Being Treated As Terrorist Act

A knife attack at a western Sydney church that left two clergymen in hospital is being treated as a terrorist act.

A 15-year-old boy is in custody on Tuesday after the overnight attack at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, where Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed during a live-streamed sermon.

A church priest was also injured after trying to intervene.

After a series of early morning phone calls involving the NSW Police commissioner, police minister and premier, the incident was declared a terrorist act.

Commissioner Karen Webb said the teenager made comments that pointed to a religious motive as he launched the attack.

"After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Footage of the incident showed a person dressed in black approaching and stabbing the bishop multiple times to the head and upper body at the altar as parishioners screamed and ran to the cleric's aid.

"We'll allege there's a degree of premeditation on the basis this person has travelled to that location, which is not near his residential address, he has travelled with a knife and subsequently the bishop and the priest have been stabbed," Ms Webb said.

"They're lucky to be alive."

The teenager was known to police but was not on a terror watch list, the commissioner added.

The weapon used has been described as a flick knife and detectives are also investigating if the boy lost fingers as part of the attack or the unrest afterward.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also briefed on the incident before calling a meeting of the National Security Committee, to be held later in the day.

The Australian Federal Police and ASIO earlier briefed Mr Albanese on the attack.

