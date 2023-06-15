Kmart Worker Behind Viral Store Announcement Quits After

Aussie musician Liam Gildea went viral on TikTok after posting a video of himself theatrically announcing a Kmart store's closing time in a British accent to customers while playing Vivaldi's classical music "Spring" into the microphone.

"Good evening, customers! As the time is now 8:50PM, this store will close in 10 minutes time. As the sun must set on a beautiful horizon, so must you make your way to the front of the store to finalise your purchases," he says over the music.

"Good morrow, customers, good morrow!" he added.

The post amassed over 11 million views and thousands of comments.

However, in a turn of events, Gildea revealed in a recent video he had decided to quit the store after his managers told him he was in breach of store procedures as well as the company's social media policy.

"They told me I was in breach of the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for how we close the store, and I was supposedly in breach of the social media policy," Gildea said in the video.

"I don't work at Kmart any more because of this," he added.

"I think it was handled pretty poorly. But onwards and upwards, I suppose.

"I hope you enjoyed it while it lasted."