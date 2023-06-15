The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kmart Worker Behind Viral Store Announcement Quits After

Kmart Worker Behind Viral Store Announcement Quits After

A Kmart worker who went viral for his theatrical store announcements said he quit after his bosses reprimanded him.

Aussie musician Liam Gildea went viral on TikTok after posting a video of himself theatrically announcing a Kmart store's closing time in a British accent to customers while playing Vivaldi's classical music "Spring" into the microphone.

"Good evening, customers! As the time is now 8:50PM, this store will close in 10 minutes time. As the sun must set on a beautiful horizon, so must you make your way to the front of the store to finalise your purchases," he says over the music.

"Good morrow, customers, good morrow!" he added. 

The post amassed over 11 million views and thousands of comments.

However, in a turn of events, Gildea revealed in a recent video he had decided to quit the store after his managers told him he was in breach of store procedures as well as the company's social media policy.

@liamgildea_ Replying to @frog :] :( #fyp #announcement #retail ♬ original sound - Liam Gildea

"They told me I was in breach of the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for how we close the store, and I was supposedly in breach of the social media policy," Gildea said in the video.

"I don't work at Kmart any more because of this," he added.

"I think it was handled pretty poorly. But onwards and upwards, I suppose.

"I hope you enjoyed it while it lasted."

Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA
NEXT STORY

Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

Advertisement

Related Articles

Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

Netflix has made plans to open its first-ever pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles dubbed Netflix Bites.
10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

10KG Snake Scares Aussie While He Goes About His Business On The Loo

A Queenslander was sitting on the toilet when he looked up to see an enormous coastal carpet python just chilling in his shower.
Queensland Allows Trans And Gender-Diverse People To Change Gender On Their Birth Certificate Without Sexual Reassignment Surgery

Queensland Allows Trans And Gender-Diverse People To Change Gender On Their Birth Certificate Without Sexual Reassignment Surgery

Queensland will allow birth certificates to better recognise trans and gender-diverse people in reforms hailed as historic by the Palaszczuk government.
Indonesia Scraps Mandatory COVID Vaccine Entry Requirements For Tourists

Indonesia Scraps Mandatory COVID Vaccine Entry Requirements For Tourists

Tourists travelling to Bali or other parts of Indonesia no longer need to provide proof of a Covid-19 vaccination to enter or travel throughout the country.
Man Smashes World Rubik’s Cube Record, Solving The Puzzle in Just 3.13 Seconds

Man Smashes World Rubik’s Cube Record, Solving The Puzzle in Just 3.13 Seconds

A man in the U.S. has broken the world record for the fastest time to complete a Rubik's Cube.