The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

One Kmart location in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs is undergoing a trial of cash registers being moved from the centre of the store, to the exit.

Kmart Eastland, which is currently undergoing renovations, will have its checkout moved next to the exit as a part of a “test and learn” trial. 

A spokesperson for the chain confirmed the move to news.com.au, saying the Eastland branch would be seeing “a range of new store elements over the next year or so”. 

“As a business, we are always looking for ways to make our customer experience better, so trying out new things is just part of what we do,” they said.

“As always, we have a number of trials taking place involving lots of new ideas so we can see what our customers think. As these are rolled out, we look forward to hearing our customers' feedback, so we can continue to adapt and improve.”

The chain’s contentious floor plan has drawn the ire of customers since it shifted its registers to the centre of the store several years ago. 

The current positioning requires customers to make their purchases before having their items and receipts checked by a staff member before exiting the store. 

Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour Named World’s Most Overpriced Tourist Spot
NEXT STORY

Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour Named World’s Most Overpriced Tourist Spot

Advertisement

Related Articles

Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour Named World’s Most Overpriced Tourist Spot

Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour Named World’s Most Overpriced Tourist Spot

Sorry to all the Harry Potter fans out there, but the Warner Bros. Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter has been named the most overpriced tourist attraction in the world.
Thieves Get Away With Over AU$30,000 Worth Of Useless Shoes

Thieves Get Away With Over AU$30,000 Worth Of Useless Shoes

A vintage store robbery in Nebraska went terribly wrong after the thieves stole nearly $30,000 of shoes, but they were all for the left foot.
Luna Takes Top Spot As Australia’s Most Popular Dog Name

Luna Takes Top Spot As Australia’s Most Popular Dog Name

Australia’s most popular dog names for the year have been revealed, with Luna taking out the number one spot.
Ange Postecoglou Takes Unbeaten Tottenham To Top Of Premier League Table

Ange Postecoglou Takes Unbeaten Tottenham To Top Of Premier League Table

Ange Postecoglou has declared his Tottenham team are laying the foundations and have achieved nothing yet despite climbing to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Luton after being reduced to 10 men.
Mean Girls Reunion Rumoured To Be In The Works

Mean Girls Reunion Rumoured To Be In The Works

The stars of the cult classic film Mean Girls have been spotted together, sparking rumours of a reunion movie. That would be so fetch.