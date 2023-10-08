Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

Kmart Eastland, which is currently undergoing renovations, will have its checkout moved next to the exit as a part of a “test and learn” trial.

A spokesperson for the chain confirmed the move to news.com.au, saying the Eastland branch would be seeing “a range of new store elements over the next year or so”.

“As a business, we are always looking for ways to make our customer experience better, so trying out new things is just part of what we do,” they said.

“As always, we have a number of trials taking place involving lots of new ideas so we can see what our customers think. As these are rolled out, we look forward to hearing our customers' feedback, so we can continue to adapt and improve.”

The chain’s contentious floor plan has drawn the ire of customers since it shifted its registers to the centre of the store several years ago.

The current positioning requires customers to make their purchases before having their items and receipts checked by a staff member before exiting the store.