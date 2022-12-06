Kmart To Introduce Digital Receipts From Today To Help Reduce Paper Wastage

Receipts. They're those things you get when you buy something to prove that you actually bought it.

They're also often really long and annoying, and you kind of have to fold them up heaps to fit them in your wallet.

Then about ten months later you think to yourself, "I wonder if that toaster I bought back in August is tax deductible?"

And then you realise it probably isn't because you're not a baker or a toaster executive, but you figure you might as well ask your accountant for their advice anyway and then your accountant says, "OK, did you keep the receipt for the toaster?"

And then you say, "I was going to, but it was really annoying keeping it in my wallet with all of my other receipts so I just threw them all out knowing it would eventually come back to bite me in the butt" and then your accountant says, "That's unfortunate."

Anyway, that's kind of what a receipt is.

It's the very above scenario that new digital receipts are trying to avoid.

It's the reason why Kmart is one of the biggest retailers that is now offering customers the option of receiving a 'smart' receipt that is stored in their banking app so that they don't have to hold on to hundreds and hundreds of little pieces of paper to send to the ATO at the end of every financial year proving that they once bought a lamp.

"By switching to digital smart receipts, we are able to give our customers a more seamless shopping experience by taking away the stress of needing to keep hold of a physical printed receipt," the chief customer officer Lil Velis-Bowker told news.com.au.

"This allows our customers to process returns more easily, but also gives them a great opportunity to have a history of their Kmart purchases easily at hand in their banking app."

Kmart isn't the first retailer to offer digital receipts. This writer was recently in Officeworks to purchase a pen (yes, I was there to purchase a single, solitary pen – deal with it), and the cashier politely said, "would you like a printed receipt or do you want me to email you one?"

I was so flabbergasted by the option that I asked for both, so you better believe that pen is going to be listed on my 2023 tax return.

What makes Kmart's move a bit more sophisticated is it is partnering with a company called Slyp, which has developed technology that allows you to store your receipts in your banking app, so you don't have to trawl through your emails to find your receipts from the previous financial year.

Many other large retailers are also joining the platform, including Chemist Warehouse, which is fantastic if you want a record of all the highly embarrassing products you purchase there to keep your bowels regular.

It's a move that will hopefully also be good for the environment because, according to the CEO and co-founder of Slyp, Paul Weingarth, "contrary to popular belief, paper receipts are not recyclable".

"They are produced using significant natural resources in the form of trees, water and oil, and are coated in BPA/BPS chemicals, rendering them unrecyclable and extremely unsustainable."

So, it seems like digital receipts might just be the way of the future.

They're more convenient, better for the environment and might even mean you get to claim that toaster as a deduction on next year's return.