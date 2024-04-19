Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

The $2 notebook says “GOOD THINGS AHEAD”, but certain letters are replaced by various symbols, such as a flower, rainbow, and love heart.

One particular part of the design, the upside-down heart with eyes, left one mum perplexed.

One mum took to Facebook to share her confusion over why the heart had been swapped in for the letter ‘a’ in ‘ahead’.

"Question, is there meant to be another word on this book?" she shared to the Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Decor NZ page.

The post sparked a debate over what the word could mean, with some throwing out some X-rated theories.

One Facebook user wrote, "Why now does the heart look like balls to me?", with another commenter assuring them, "You're not the only one with a dirty mind."

Other suggestions commenters made were things like “good things head”, “good things tit head” and “good things d**khead.”

While most group members were having a good laugh over the confusing graphic, there were some that kept it quite straightforward in their answers.

"I think the heart is meant to be the 'a'. It's just meant to be a positive quote," someone wrote.