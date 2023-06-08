Kmart Customers Fed Up With Having To Scan Receipts At The Door

Customers are angry after having to queue to pay for their goods and then queue a second time just to leave the store as a staff member scans their receipts.

"What's with moving the tills to the centre of the store and then scanning receipts on the way out?" one person posted on the retailer's Facebook page.

"Twice now, I've seen people queuing to get their receipts checked, so I just walk out. I'm not queuing in the same shop twice for the same items. Utterly ridiculous."

The move by Kmart was introduced at the beginning of the year and has been repeatedly called out by customers.

In February, mental health advocate Laura Stehlau tweeted that Kmart needs to "trust people" if it chooses to put its registers in the middle of stores.

"Our local (Kmart store) has started scanning barcodes at the front, and you have to queue to leave after you've just queued to serve yourself," she said.

Another customer told 7News that she was made to wait in a "long queue" just to exit the store while shopping at a Kmart in Sydney's inner-west.

"I've seen Kmart workers check receipts before, but this is the first time I saw a worker stop each person and scan their receipts. People weren't happy at the hold-up and how we were basically being treated like criminals," she said.

"And it was just one young girl working at the door; it was a lot for her to deal with. She was tiny; what happens if she catches someone doing something and they get aggressive?"