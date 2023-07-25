The Project

Kmart And Target Set To Merge In One $10 Billion Mega Business

Target and Kmart are set to merge into a $10 billion business.

Both stores are owned by Wesfarmers, and the company is combining the running of the stores.

According to news.com, Target and Kmart will continue to trade as separate stores, keeping their names and logos, and customers won’t notice the difference.

However, Wesfarmers said there would be a “handful of redundancies” as the offices for both stores are merged and turned into a singular business.

“The announcements today are an internal reorganisation of our support offices, and there are no impacts to the Kmart or Target stores,” Kmart Group managing director Ian Bailey said in a statement.

“With customers now demanding value more than ever, this new operating model will unlock a new level of scale and productivity across both brands, so we can deliver even greater value to our customers in the future.

“For store networks and 50,000 store team members – it’s business as usual – as we continue to focus on providing the best value products to the thousands of customers in Australia and New Zealand who choose to shop at Kmart or Target every day.”

