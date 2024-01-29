Kiwis Upset Whittaker’s Release ‘Choc’ Cross Buns In Australia First

Available at Coles, the limited edition chocolate bar inspired by the “bold flavours of hot cross buns” features natural mixed spices, fruit and orange oil with their signature creamy milk chocolate.

Aussies are loving the new chocolate. TikTok foodie Michael Jaimie posted a video reviewing the choccie, saying it “smells super familiar, like ginger cookies with white icing that you get in Christmas tins.”

“There are chunky raisins and the chocolate is quite spicy - but not heat-wise. This is indulgent, you'd only need a few squares and you'll be alright.

“If you like fruit and nut chocolate and traditional hot cross buns, you'll love this.”

However, many Kiwis have taken to social media to vent their frustration about waiting until Australia gets the limited edition treats.

“Why do Australia always get the limited editions first now?” one angry Kiwi said.

“WE NEED THIS IN NZ!” one person wrote, while another added, “Made in NZ and Australia gets it first. Gutted.”

The confectionery brand released a statement explaining New Zealand from February 5.

“We know people love the traditional, bold flavours of Hot Cross Buns, so Whittaker’s wanted to celebrate Easter by bringing Chocolate Lovers the best of both worlds – quality chocolate, along with the nostalgic flavours of Hot Cross Buns they know and love,” Soraya Cottin, Chief Marketing Office of Whittaker’s, said.

“The flavour is a modern twist on a traditional Easter favourite & the positive response has solidified our decision to bring this unique chocolate block to market.”