Kiwis Living In Australia May Soon Secure Voting Rights

As discussions continue, both leaders have agreed that a “reset” is needed, announcing a formal annual meeting with foreign affairs, defence, finance, and climate change ministers.

The Australian Prime Minister also dropped a bombshell during these discussions, announcing the possibility that New Zealanders living and working in Australia could soon have voting rights in elections.

Currently, if you are an Australian who has been a resident of New Zealand for more than one year, you have voting rights in New Zealand, and you can participate fully in those processes.

Mr Albanese believes it should be considered to make the same rules applicable to New Zealanders here in Australia.

“We’ll be asking the joint standing committee on electoral matters to consider whether there’s a way to return to systems that have existed in the past of giving New Zealand people who are here in Australia, contributing to society, paying taxes, working, voting rights here in Australia as well,” he said.

This comes after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated her call to improve the federal government’s treatment of New Zealand residents in Australia.

“The fact that we have – and you’ll see this in our communique – an agreement that no New Zealander or Australian should be rendered permanently temporary – that is a step-change in the way that we’ve previously seen New Zealanders treated here,” she said.

“If you look at the Census, New Zealanders tend to translate into citizenship at a rate of about 30%. For other nationalities in Australia, it’s closer to 60%, so that demonstrates some of the barriers that exist.

Mr Albanese stated that “We don’t want people to be temporary residents forever.”

Noting the government would work on ways of providing a pathway to citizenship with a timeline of Anzac Day 2023.