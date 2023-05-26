Kiwi Pizza Chain ‘Hell Pizza’ Set To Launch Buy Now, Pay When You’re Dead Scheme

Kiwi pizza chain ‘Hell’ are offering 666 lucky customers in Australia and New Zealand a unique buy now, pay later (BNPL) opportunity.

The chain is set to trial its new ‘AfterLife Pay’ scheme, where customers won’t have to pay for their pizzas until they die.

Hell will invite those selected “to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death. No interest or fees will apply, and the agreement is legally binding.”

According to Hell CEO Ben Cumming, the AfterLife scheme came to fruition after the company were approached by other buy now, pay later providers.

“We’re seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it’s taking it a step too far when you’ve got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat — especially when you consider people are falling behind in their payments and 10.5 per cent of loans in NZ are in arrears,” Cumming said in a statement.

“An investigation from Consumer NZ describes the schemes as ‘addictive’ and says being approved is easier than getting a credit card - when you add in the late fees and penalties, people can get into debt fast. We don’t think people should do this for their pizza - we would prefer they purchase HELL within their financial means”.

Image: Hell/Getty