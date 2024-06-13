The Project

KitKats With Tomato Sauce Is The New Bizarre Food Trend Sweeping The Internet

A bizarre food trend is flooding social media, where people are chowing down on KitKats doused in tomato sauce.

The unconventional food combination is grossing many people out, but others are insisting that it is worth a try.

@trinhdoesthings Time to find out if my taste buds have undergone any changes in three years 😳 #Weirdfood #weirdfoodcombos #foodcombo #snack #mukbang #kitkat #ketchup ♬ original sound - trinhdoesthings

Even the official KitKat Instagram account has gotten in on the trend, posting videos of employees trying the unusual food combo, garnering mixed reviews.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by KITKAT (@kitkat)

Look, I can understand the sweetness of the chocolate can work with the saltiness of the tomato sauce, but that’s a waste of a good KitKat.

“I feel this trend will take some time to ketchup,” one person joked.

“Jail. Now. Goodbye,” another wrote, while another added, “The fact this is coming from the official KitKat page scares me.”

KitKat Canada even asked, “Is everything OK over there?”

Heinz posted a mock-up of a potential ‘KitKat’chup’ bar on Instagram, asking, “Do we dare?” No. Please don’t.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Heinz (@heinz)

