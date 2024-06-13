KitKats With Tomato Sauce Is The New Bizarre Food Trend Sweeping The Internet

The unconventional food combination is grossing many people out, but others are insisting that it is worth a try.

Even the official KitKat Instagram account has gotten in on the trend, posting videos of employees trying the unusual food combo, garnering mixed reviews.

Look, I can understand the sweetness of the chocolate can work with the saltiness of the tomato sauce, but that’s a waste of a good KitKat.

“I feel this trend will take some time to ketchup,” one person joked.

“Jail. Now. Goodbye,” another wrote, while another added, “The fact this is coming from the official KitKat page scares me.”

KitKat Canada even asked, “Is everything OK over there?”

Heinz posted a mock-up of a potential ‘KitKat’chup’ bar on Instagram, asking, “Do we dare?” No. Please don’t.