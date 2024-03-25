The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

If, like me, you read that a couple of times before landing on, “Isn’t that tips?” then you’d be wrong.

President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association Melissa Fleischut clarifies, “Servers, hostesses and the bartenders in the front of the house who are waiting on the customers are able to receive tips. The back of the house and the kitchen staff can’t share in those tips.” 

“So, the idea to create some sort of kitchen appreciation comes from the idea that they want to also reward and incentivize those kitchen staff members who are also working very hard to provide you with a wonderful meal.”

Now I had no idea that the kitchen staff didn’t get a share in the tips. Apparently in New York, it’s against the law for the tips to be shared with kitchen staff. 

That's a stupid law, so now I’m all in on this kitchen appreciation thing. 

Of course the people who make the food and keep everything clean and organized should be rewarded for that, especially when the food is amazing. 

Various posts on the Buffalo Niagara Foodies Facebook group attacked the added fees. 

“This is getting out of hand,” one person posted, while many say an additional 2-4% cost on the bill isn’t going to deter them from eating out. 

“I was a little confused at first so I had to ask the waiter and she kind of explained it to me. I understood it because everyone’s in these economic times and struggling so it wasn’t too bad and it’s not hurting me, so I just did it,” Gio Amodeo told local news outlet News 4. 

“This new fee might help restaurants get more kitchen people that really want to work because they know there’s a shortage of people right now. So that might tip the scales a little bit. I mean we have the best food in the world here in western New York. So, I am looking forward to restaurants doing well going forward,” added Rimas Misteikis.

Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake
NEXT STORY

Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

A man was left speechless after receiving his SpongeBob SquarePants themed birthday cake.
US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

A man in the US is facing criminal charges after repeatedly calling his son's school to complain about the amount of homework his son was getting.
Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

A soon-to-be opened Korean BBQ restaurant in Melbourne has already got tongues wagging because of a sign out the front.
KFC Unveils Luxury $900 New Year’s Eve Dinner

KFC Unveils Luxury $900 New Year’s Eve Dinner

A KFC restaurant in Dubai has revealed a VIP New Year’s Eve experience that sets diners back up to $900 for dinner with a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
Young Drivers Who Own Their Own Car Are More Likely To Write Them Off

Young Drivers Who Own Their Own Car Are More Likely To Write Them Off

Young drivers with their own car are at a much higher risk of crashing than those who share the family car.