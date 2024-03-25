Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association Melissa Fleischut clarifies, “Servers, hostesses and the bartenders in the front of the house who are waiting on the customers are able to receive tips. The back of the house and the kitchen staff can’t share in those tips.”

“So, the idea to create some sort of kitchen appreciation comes from the idea that they want to also reward and incentivize those kitchen staff members who are also working very hard to provide you with a wonderful meal.”

Now I had no idea that the kitchen staff didn’t get a share in the tips. Apparently in New York, it’s against the law for the tips to be shared with kitchen staff.

That's a stupid law, so now I’m all in on this kitchen appreciation thing.

Of course the people who make the food and keep everything clean and organized should be rewarded for that, especially when the food is amazing.

Various posts on the Buffalo Niagara Foodies Facebook group attacked the added fees.

“This is getting out of hand,” one person posted, while many say an additional 2-4% cost on the bill isn’t going to deter them from eating out.

“I was a little confused at first so I had to ask the waiter and she kind of explained it to me. I understood it because everyone’s in these economic times and struggling so it wasn’t too bad and it’s not hurting me, so I just did it,” Gio Amodeo told local news outlet News 4.

“This new fee might help restaurants get more kitchen people that really want to work because they know there’s a shortage of people right now. So that might tip the scales a little bit. I mean we have the best food in the world here in western New York. So, I am looking forward to restaurants doing well going forward,” added Rimas Misteikis.