The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

King Chooses Coronation Picture For Christmas Card, While Prince William And Kate Choose Black And White Snap

King Chooses Coronation Picture For Christmas Card, While Prince William And Kate Choose Black And White Snap

A photograph of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla newly crowned in Buckingham Palace after their coronation has been chosen for the royal couple's Christmas card.

The formal image, showing Charles and Camilla in the throne room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation, contrasts with the relaxed family group photo selected by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Charles was crowned king in May, eight months after he ascended the throne, in a majestic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey that traces its history back more than 1000 years.

Charles is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown, Robe of Estate and Coronation Tunic, while Camilla wears Queen Mary's Crown, Robe of Estate and a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The image - taken on the day of the coronation, May 6, 2023 - has been selected for the couple's second Christmas card since Charles became King.

The monochrome image chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales shows the family, all wearing plain shirts, arranged around a smiling Princess Charlotte who is seated on a chair.

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

With AAP.

Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast
NEXT STORY

Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

    Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

    Queensland residents are bracing for more wild weather as Tropical Cyclone Jasper moves closer towards the coast.
    Singer Kelly Clarkson Confesses To A Surprising Shower Habit

    Singer Kelly Clarkson Confesses To A Surprising Shower Habit

    U.S. singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, was perhaps a little too honest about her shower habits, revealing that she brushes her teeth in the shower, and pees “almost every time in the shower.”
    Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Becomes First To Gross Over $1 Billion

    Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Becomes First To Gross Over $1 Billion

    Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour has become the first tour to gross $1 billion, and she’s only halfway through.
    NASA Astronauts Find Tomato After It Was Missing For Eight Months

    NASA Astronauts Find Tomato After It Was Missing For Eight Months

    An astronaut has been vindicated after a missing tomato, that was grown as part of a space salad growing experiment, was found after it went missing for eight months after NASA suspected it was eaten.
    Qantas Announces Mobile Phone Crackdown To Stop Passengers Taking Photos Or Videos Onboard

    Qantas Announces Mobile Phone Crackdown To Stop Passengers Taking Photos Or Videos Onboard

    Qantas has announced a mobile phone crackdown which would prevent passengers from filming or taking photos on board without permission.