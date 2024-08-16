King Charles Wrote Of ‘Unbearable Emptiness’ After Princess Diana’s Death In Newly Unearthed Letter

In the letter, written to Mr. Peter Houghton, Charles wrote about “unbearable emptiness” just four months after Princess Diana died in a car accident.

The King, who was then Prince Charles, tells Mr Houghton, who is also grieving, that his heart 'bleeds' for him following the loss of 'dear Liz' to illness.

“I can so well imagine the unbearable emptiness you must feel at this time,” Charles wrote.

“The sense of bewilderment & confusion that accompanies the removal of someone still so young from this world.”

Charles wrote that he “longed to wave a magic wand to transform the situation”.

The handwritten letter was dated December 8, 1997, nearly 4 months after Diana's death on August 31 1997, and sold at auction for over £1,500 ($2915 AUD), according to the Daily Mail.

The monarch also wrote about his own spiritual beliefs, telling Mr Houghton he believed “there is another dimension beyond this physical one & that we will be amazed to discover it for ourselves when we are eventually - or at a moment- called upon to make that certain journey for ourselves.”

Charles also quoted the Bible in the three-page letter, writing, “Now we see through a glass darkly, but then face to face."

A spokesperson for RR Auction in Boston said, “This lengthy handwritten letter to ‘Peter’ expresses his sympathy upon the death of a loved one. Charles was likely particularly emotional at the time he wrote the letter, as Princess Diana had tragically passed away just a few months before in August 1997.”