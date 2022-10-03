The Project

King Charles Will Not Attend COP26 Climate Summit Following Advice From British PM

King Charles III will not attend the COP26 climate summit in Egypt, following advice from British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The monarch is a long-time environmental campaign and had indicated he would attend the summit.

However, Buckingham Palace confirmed to the BBC that advice had been sought by the King, and it was with 'mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend".'

The decision was made after Truss objected at a meeting with the King at Buckingham Palace last month.

Conservative minister Simon Clarke told Times Radio that "the suggestions ... that he was ordered to stay away are simply not true".

