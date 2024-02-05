The Project

King Charles' Visit To Australia In Doubt Following Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles' planned visit to Australia is in doubt following his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday revealed the monarch, 75, had begun regular treatments for cancer and would postpone public duties. 

The King and Queen Camilla were expected to tour Australia in late 2024.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would send a message to the palace on behalf of the nation.

"We have invited King Charles to visit Australia and we sincerely hope that that is able to occur," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"We hope King Charles has a speedy recovery and a return to his duties as soon as possible."

Following the diagnosis, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton urged men not to delay a visit to the doctor.

"We wish every best wish to King Charles ... he's a stoic individual," he said.

"There's a message the palace wants to get out as well ... make sure you go and have a check-up because early detection is important."

Australian Monarchist League chairman Eric Abetz said the nation was looking forward to a possible royal trip.

"It will be a real pity for all those who were looking forward to that very exciting prospect of having the King of Australia come and be here with us," Mr Abetz told ABC radio.

"Let's see how this develops and let's hope the medical team for King Charles can deal with this matter as quickly as possible."

The palace hasn't confirmed the type of cancer the King has, only that it was found during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

