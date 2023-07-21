The Project

King Charles To Get A Huge Pay Rise As UK Increases Funding In Monarchy By 45%

Having been in the job for less than 12 months, King Charles III is about to receive a massive pay rise amid news of a government plan to increase public funding of the monarchy by 45%.

The sovereign grant, the monarchy's annual budget, will increase from £86m to £125m according to a report published on Thursday by the UK treasury and comes at a time when discussions of the cost-of-living crisis are getting louder and louder.

This all comes from a confusing method of determining the sovereign grant, which was introduced in 2011 by then-PM David Cameron and tied the monarch's funding to a percentage of the crown estate, and since 017, that rate has been set at 25% of the estate's profits. But with the predicted increase of the crown profits expected to be huge, the increase in pay has raised many eyebrows.

Too complicated? The takeaway is simple, the British public, who are facing a massive increase in day-to-day living expenses, will see the rich get richer, and the rest of us will read news reports where Harry and Meagan are the bad ones.

A spokesperson for the Palace has insisted that the increase will be for the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27 and will be used for renovations works on Buckingham Palace, so we can't wait to see in 2028 King Charles and Queen Camilla on the deck in the new jacuzzi giving the King's Christmas address.

