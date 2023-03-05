The Project

King Charles To Be Anointed At Coronation With Vegan Oil

King Charles’ coronation is on its way.

Charles' coronation is set for May 6 with the usual fanfare of music, regalia and most importantly, the anointing of holy oil.

But this new Royal Family is modern and progressive and are doing everything they can to stay relevant in the modern age. This includes the oil which will be vegan friendly.

In the old days anointment oil was derived from animals. Queen Elizabeth’s oil from her 1953 coronation was made from musk deer, civet cat and sperm whale, and I’m sure it smelt great.

But now instead of killing animals, they have made the oil from sesame seeds and olives, plus the gorgeous scent of rose, orange flowers and jasmine.

This is great news for animals, vegans and the person who is doing the anointing, which I assume won’t feel as gross as previous anointings.

Plus, Chuck won’t be covered in civet cat oil all day, which is great news for Camilla.

The oil was consecrated in Jerusalem at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

