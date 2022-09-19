King Charles Releases' Last Farewell' Statement On Eve Of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles has issued a statement, speaking out ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the new monarch thanked all of the people who have shared in the grief following the loss of the late monarch and matriarch.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he began.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff, we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," he concluded.

In the wake of his mother's death, King Charles visited parts of the U.K. alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The pair have taken part in several royal walkabouts, comforting well-wishers who gathered outside the royal residences and stood in line to pay tribute to the Queen as her coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall.